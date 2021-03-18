Viewpoint: AI can enhance human intelligence instead of replacing it

Some have feared that artificial intelligence will replace human workers in the future, but it can be used in a more synergistic way to enhance human intelligence, according to a March 18 column published in Harvard Business Review.

The report's authors are David De Cremer and Garry Kasparov. Mr. De Cremer is a professor of management and organizations and the founder and director of the Center on AI Technology for Humankind at the National University of Singapore, based in Kent Ridge.

Mr. Kasparov is a world chess champion who held the title for 20 years and famously competed with IBM's supercomputer Deep Blue in chess matches in 1996 and 1997. He frequently writes on human-machine collaboration.





Artificial intelligence is changing how companies operate, and some are concerned for humans getting displaced by machines. However, the perception of the role of artificial intelligence in the workplace is wrong, the authors say.



Assuming that artificial intelligence could replace human workers assumes that machines and humans have the same abilities and qualities. Artificial intelligence machines are quick, accurate and consistent, but are not intuitive, emotional or culturally sensitive, Mr. De Cremer and Mr. Kasparov said.

Artificial intelligence is useful for lower-level routine tasks that are repetitive, since it never gets tired. This can be useful for employees when machines take over tedious tasks so humans can work with fewer interruptions.

Humans can judge, respond and anticipate changing situations without needing a constant flow of data.

The future of artificial intelligence requires that it works in tandem with human intelligence, the authors said, creating a new type of intelligence that is more efficient and accurate.

More articles on artificial intelligence:

AI could replicate, compound existing disparities in COVID-19 care, study finds

Study: Machine learning can help detect cancer cells by their acidity

Cleveland Clinic, NFL Players Association launch AI venture for neurological diseases

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.