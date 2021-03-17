Study: Machine learning can help detect cancer cells by their acidity

Machine learning could be used in pH imaging to detect single cancer cells based on their pH levels, according to a March 16 report published in AIP Publishing.

Cancer cells have a different level of acidity than healthy cells, causing them to react differently to pH-sensitive dye that changes color based on a cell's acidity.

Researchers then used machine learning to map color combinations to classify the disease state of individual cells. This allowed researchers to recognize an undesired shift.

Other popular techniques for examining a single cell can be invasive and induce toxic effects on the cell. This method does not do either, the report says.

