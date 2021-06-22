Duke launches clinical center to evaluate digital health platforms, wearables, sensors 

The Duke Clinical Research Institute, part of Durham, N.C.-based Duke University School of Medicine, established a new center for exploring and evaluating digital health measures and technologies, the institute said June 22.

Duke teamed up with health IT company HumanFirst to launch the Digital Measures Evaluation Center, which will focus on assessing sensors and other digital measures used in clinical research.

With the rapid adoption of digital health tools during the COVID-19 pandemic, Duke cited a need for increased evaluations of these technologies to determine their accuracy and how measurement errors may affect research conclusions and healthcare decision-making.

Duke will use HumanFirst's platform to create and conduct protocols to test sensors and other digital measures on behalf of sponsor partners, according to the news release.