Cleveland Clinic to launch pathogen research center through new $500M innovation district collab

Cleveland Clinic will launch a new infectious disease research center through the new $500 million Cleveland Innovation District backed by the state of Ohio and JobsOhio.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Jan. 25 announced the creation of the new Cleveland Innovation District, which comprises Cleveland Clinic alongside other Cleveland-based healthcare organizations University Hospitals, MetroHealth System, Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland State University.

The state of Ohio and JobsOhio will invest $200 million to help launch the Cleveland Clinic Global Center for Pathogen Research & Human Health, and the health system will put up the remaining $300 million as a co-investment. In addition to supporting research advancements in infectious diseases, the center will create new startup tech companies and generate an estimated 1,000 new jobs at Cleveland Clinic by 2029 and an additional 7,500 jobs in the state by 2034.

"The Cleveland Innovation District creates partnerships across different sectors of the economy and positions Ohio as a competitive place to invest in,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “Each of the Cleveland Innovation District partners bring unique skills and areas of expertise. Having these institutions partner together will help Ohio emerge as a leader in healthcare and IT nationally and globally.”

The center will be organized around six collaborative programs with experts in virology and immunology, personalized medicine and genomics, population health, drug discovery, diagnostic development, and integration of big data with patient care.

