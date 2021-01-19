11 recent health IT, innovation partnerships

Here are 11 recent health IT vendor contracts and go-lives accelerating digital transformation efforts at healthcare organizations.

1. Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health System will deploy Amazon Alexa devices in 2,500 rooms across its 14 hospitals.

2. Google sister company Verily inked an agreement with Microsoft to run its biomedical research platform on Microsoft's Azure cloud platform.

3. Cleveland-based University Hospitals is using a digital platform it developed with IT company Logis Solutions to schedule and track COVID-19 immunizations.

4. Apple and Cambridge, Mass.-based neurological therapies company Biogen will research how the Apple Watch and iPhone could help monitor cognitive health.

5. Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, Microsoft, Epic, Cerner, Salesforce, Change Healthcare and Oracle are among a group of healthcare organizations that partnered to form the Vaccination Credential Initiative, which is working to create a digital and interoperable vaccination record system.

6. The CDC tapped Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente's Vaccine Study Center to oversee a national data effort focused on analyzing the safety of COVID-19 vaccines.

7. The Indiana Department of Health partnered with Zotec Partners to deploy a statewide COVID-19 vaccine information management system.

8. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City tapped HealthMine to develop an incentive structure for the insurer's ACA members and offer digital health risk assessments for its ACA and Medicare Advantage business lines.

9. The Department of Veterans Affairs launched a new initiative with Fitbit to provide 10,000 veterans, caregivers and VA staff with free memberships to Fitbit's digital health services.

10. Uber and Moderna inked a new partnership focused on increasing access to vaccine safety information and potentially coordinating rides to COVID-19 vaccine appointments through the rideshare app.

11. Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health System teamed up with Gozio Health to develop a mobile platform that helps users find their way to appointments and access health records.

