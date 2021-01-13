Moderna, Uber partner to increase access to COVID-19 vaccines

Uber and Moderna inked a new partnership Jan. 12 focused on increasing access to vaccine safety information and potentially coordinating rides to COVID-19 vaccine appointments through the rideshare app.

The two companies will work together to offer credible information on vaccine safety through Uber's in-app messaging feature.

Uber and Moderna will also collaborate with public health and other organizations to identify opportunities to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines, including incorporating ride scheduling directly into the immunization appointment process. They are also exploring potential integrations with vaccine providers' systems to text reminders and let patients book rides ahead of their first or second immunization appointments.

The partnership will initially target Uber users in the U.S., but the companies plan to expand their collaboration globally in the next few months.

More articles on consumerism:

More than one-third of consumers don't have preference for a healthcare brand, report finds

Lyft, Uber requesting larger role in government COVID-19 vaccine rollout: WSJ report

VA and Fitbit roll out digital health services to 10,000 patients, staff

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.