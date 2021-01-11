VA and Fitbit roll out digital health services to 10,000 patients, staff

The Department of Veterans Affairs launched a new initiative with Fitbit Jan. 11 to provide 10,000 veterans, caregivers and VA staff with free memberships to Fitbit's digital health services.

Participants will receive a one-year free membership to Fitbit Premium, which includes access to guided programs, workouts, a wellness report and health metrics dashboard. Users will also have access to Fitbit Health Coaching, where they can get one-on-one coaching and guidance from a licensed health professional or certified health coach.

Program eligibility is based on factors such as whether the person is a veteran, already a Fitbit user and their location. Some veterans who currently receive VA healthcare services may also be eligible to receive a Fitbit Sense health smartwatch.

