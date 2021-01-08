Google, Amazon reportedly developing sleep monitoring features for digital assistants

Google and Amazon are reportedly furthering their entrance into the health products market by working on projects using radar technology to help monitor users' sleep.

Google is working on a new version of its Nest Hub that will feature sleep monitoring, sources familiar with the project told 9to5Google Jan. 7. They said the sleep tracking feature will be powered by the tech giant's Soli radar technology, which was established in 2015 but did reach consumers in a device until 2019, when it was integrated into Google's Pixel 4.

Amazon is also developing a device that uses radar to track sleep, according to a Jan. 5 Business Insider report. The company is working on a palm-sized consumer device meant to sit on users' nightstands and use millimeter-wave radar to track sleep apnea by monitoring breathing patterns and detecting movements.

Amazon is working on the device under code name "Brahms" after Johannes Brahms, the 19th century German composer of "Lullaby", according to Business Insider.

