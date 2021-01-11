Indiana taps Zotec for statewide COVID-19 vaccine management system

The Indiana Department of Health partnered with Zotec Partners to deploy a statewide COVID-19 vaccine information management system, the healthcare revenue cycle management company announced Jan. 11.

Zotec Partners' platform alerts eligible vaccine recipients via text reminders, helps recipients schedule appointments for their first and second dose, tracks vaccine inventory status and determines which areas of the state are most in need of vaccines.

Hoosiers have already scheduled more than 460,000 COVID-19 vaccination appointments using the system, and the state plans to use the platform to schedule 300,000 more appointments by the end of January.

Zoetc began working with Indiana's health department in April by providing IT support for COVID-19 testing.

