Yale taps Gozio Health to develop mobile platform

Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health System tapped Gozio Health to develop a mobile platform that helps users find their way to appointments and access health records, Gozio said.

The platform also gives patients access to their MyChart portal, physician databases and delivery of virtual care, Gozio said.



"Yale New Haven Health recognizes the intrinsic value of building a mobile solution that serves as a direct conduit to patients and provides them with immediate access to health care services," Lisa Stump, CIO of Yale New Haven Health and Yale School of Medicine, said in a press release. "With Gozio's digital platform, patients have access to services and engage with our system right from their smartphone."





