University Hospitals rolls out COVID-19 vaccine tracking platform for caregivers

Cleveland-based University Hospitals is using a digital platform it developed with IT company Logis Solutions to schedule and track COVID-19 immunizations, Logis said.

The platform, Logis IDS Vaccines, can schedule first and second vaccine appointments, assign vaccine batches to dispensation sites, and track side effects, Logis said.



"The logistical complexities of a vaccination of this size and scale are unprecedented," said Sam Brown, vice president of operations and logistics at University Hospitals. "This vaccine marks the beginning of the end of the pandemic, and our partnership with Logis Solutions will help University Hospitals bring this much needed relief."



