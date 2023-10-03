Zoom expands healthcare reach with new AI tool

Video conferencing platform Zoom made its artificial intelligence-powered summarization tool available to its healthcare customers.

The Zoom AI Companion is included at no additional cost to the company's paid services associated with a Zoom account. The current Zoom AI Companion capabilities include automated meeting summaries, AI-generated draft email suggestions and generative AI summaries of long chat threads, according to an Oct. 3 Zoom news release.

The company aims to update the Zoom AI Companion and add new capabilities in the future.

"Zoom is continuing to invest in AI throughout our platform and taking a leadership stance in AI technology by being transparent that communications — like customer content — will not be used to train Zoom's AI models or its third-party artificial intelligence models," Mahesh Ram, head of AI applications at Zoom, said in the news release.