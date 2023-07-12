Vanderbilt University Medical Center rolls out mobile patient registration

At Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center, patients can now self-register in the emergency department via their mobile devices or through the health system's patient portal.

Vanderbilt rolled out self-registration at three of its emergency departments on its main campus, giving patients the opportunity to self-register using the health system's mobile app after briefly checking in with staff at reception.

The health system is also piloting an initiative called virtual front desk, where patients with the mobile app won't have to check in with front desk staff at all. The initiative will expand to adult clinics in September and October, according to a July 12 press release from Vanderbilt.