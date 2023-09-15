UPMC backs $20M funding round for digital medication adherence company

UPMC Enterprises, the commercialization arm of Pittsburgh-based UPMC, participated in a $20 million funding round for Sempre Health, a company that uses digital tools to boost medication adherence.

Sempre Health aims to use SMS messaging to encourage patients to take their medications and save them money. Sempre Health partners with health plans and life sciences to increase medication adherence by 20 percent, according to a Sept. 13 Sempre news release.

With the new funding, Sempre will grow its network of pharma manufacturers,health plans and also plans to launch new products.

"Since our founding, we've remained focused on helping people afford and take their medications as prescribed," Sempre Health CEO Anurati Mathur said in the news release. "We are excited to work with investors representing every major stakeholder in the pharmaceutical value chain, who recognize the significance of Sempre's approach and are committed to fundamentally changing how medications are accessed in the United States."