UNC Health's plan to create responsible AI

Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health is in the process of creating an AI framework to ensure the technology is being developed responsibly, WRAL.com reported Aug. 25.

Rachini Moosavi, chief analytics officer of UNC Health, said the framework, dubbed Responsible AI Framework, is based on a four-box model of fairness, accountability, trustworthiness and transparency.

UNC Health's stakeholders also collaborate on the framework and determine how it should hold itself and its technology partners accountable for these pillars.

"We're testing it, we actually started using it and using the questionnaire that goes along with our framework with a couple of the vendors. So it is functional," she said. "We have not yet taken the first questionnaire back to our AI and automation workgroup. But that's coming."

Prior to this, UNC Health self-governed its AI development with its chief medical informatics officer, chief nursing informatics officer and some of its clinicians.