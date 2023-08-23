Top 7 disruptors by patient familiarity

Giles Bruce

As healthcare disruptors continue to enter the fray, Americans still aren't all that familiar with some of them.

Here are the familiarity levels of seven retail disruptors and telehealth companies, according to a July survey of 1,000 U.S. patients who visited a healthcare provider in the previous two years. IT researcher Software Advice published the findings Aug. 22.

1. CVS Health's MinuteClinic: 57 percent

2. Walgreens Healthcare Clinic: 46 percent

3. SmileDirectClub: 44 percent

4. BetterHelp: 39 percent

5. Walmart Health: 33 percent

6. Hims & Hers: 26 percent

7. Amazon's One Medical: 14 percent

