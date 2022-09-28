3 top execs out at Olive

Three top executives are out at healthcare automation firm Olive, a company spokesperson told Becker's.

The company announced the departures of CFO Ali Byrd and chief product officer Rohan D'Souza on Sept. 23, the spokesperson said. Payer market president Jeremy Friese will also be leaving Olive.

"We remain committed to delivering automation and intelligence to bridge the divide in healthcare," the spokesperson emailed.

Olive was valued at more than $4 billion in July 2021 but laid off 450 employees a year later.

The company has raised more than $856 million to date, according to Crunchbase, from funders including General Catalyst and Tiger Global.

The firings of the CFO and chief product officer were first reported Sept. 26 by Axios.