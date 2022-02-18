The rise and fall of UnitedHealth's early health-tech startup: 5 things to know

UnitedHealth acquired Audax Health, a digital health company, as one of its first health-tech startup investments, but the startup didn't last long as a healthcare solution and was quickly rebranded, CNBC reported Feb. 18.

Five things to know about the history of Audax Health and its current reality:

1. UnitedHealth acquired a majority stake in Audax Health in 2014.

2. Audax founder Grant Verstandig snagged a position as chief digital officer at UnitedHealth after the acquisition.

3. Under UnitedHealth, Audax Health was rolled into Rally Health, a digital business UnitedHealth wholly acquired in 2017.

4. The evolution of digital health changed, and Rally Health was integrated into Optum because the model, as a stand-alone product, couldn't evolve the health business.

5. Mr. Verstandig left UnitedHealth toward the end of 2021, aiming to pursue venture investing, as he said the healthcare industry lacks innovation.