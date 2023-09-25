The art of integrating AI into clinical practice

John Halamka, MD, president of the Mayo Clinic Platform unit, said artificial intelligence has to fit in physicians' everyday practice in order for them to adopt the decision aids, The Wall Street Journal reported Sept. 24. ​​

"Adding it into the workflow is an art," Dr. Halamka told the publication. "The last thing you want to say to a clinician is, 'Go to a separate app, take even more time out of your day.' "

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic has developed an algorithm to identify indications of atrial fibrillation, a condition that may go unnoticed during routine medical assessments.

This algorithm is accessible to Mayo's healthcare professionals through a single click on an AI dashboard integrated into its EHR systems for all patients undergoing an EKG for any purpose.