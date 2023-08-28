Tennessee health system launches fitness app

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, based in Memphis, Tenn., launched its new fitness app called Healthier 901 for individuals participating in the health system's weight loss challenge.

The Healthier 901 Challenge's goal is to have its participants lose a collective total of 1 million pounds in three years. The new app allows individuals to track their progress and provides support resources such as articles about healthy living and pre-recorded workouts.

The app will display the collaborative overall weight loss, while participants can view their individual contribution toward the community goal. The program and app are both free, and the app is available on iOS and Android devices, according to an Aug. 25 press release from Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare.