Temple, Masimo partner on automation, telehealth

Philadelphia-based Temple Health is partnering with medtech company Masimo, with a focus on remote patient monitoring, telehealth and automation.

Masimo and Temple first collaborated in 2008. Temple will trial and refine new Masimo technologies before they are deployed, according to a March 7 Masimo news release.

The collaboration may include the use of Masimo tools such as their health tracking watch, remote patient monitor and automation tools.

"Temple Health is committed to driving medical advances through clinical innovation, pioneering research and world-class education," Joseph DiMartino, MSN, RN, associate vice president of nursing at Temple University Hospital, said. "Our commitment aligns with Masimo's vision for achieving tomorrow's outcomes and helping institutions like ours improve and automate the ways we monitor physiological status across more care areas than ever before, as well as extend high-quality care beyond the hospital and into the home."