Talkspace launches new platform

Digital behavioral health giant Talkspace has launched Talkspace Engage, a new portal aiming to provide human resource teams with a library of digital mental health tools for employees.

The library organizes mental health and well-being resources into a single library. Features of the library include monthly engagement plans, personal development worksheets and one-sheeters with information on mental health conditions, according to a Feb. 16 Talkspace news release.

"We have simplified the process of distributing mental health resources to employees, allowing them to increase touch points and drive meaningful impact, but with minimal effort. As companies are facing continual increased benefit costs, this provides a really affordable and effective way to get the most out of your existing benefits," Talkspace Chief Growth Officer Erin Boyd said in the release.