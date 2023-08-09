Sanford expands remote patient monitoring

Noah Schwartz -

Sanford Health Fargo (N.D.) is launching Sanford Caresignal, a remote monitoring program that allows patients to self-report symptoms via call or text.

When an eligible patient is enrolled in the free program, they will receive automated check-in calls or texts. If a patient reports that their symptoms are not improving, a Sanford clinician will follow up with them, according to an Aug. 9 Sanford news release.

The program is designed to reduce avoidable hospital readmissions.

Caresignal monitors:

 

  • Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease 
  • Depression
  • Type 2 Diabetes
  • Heart failure
  • Recovery after discharge from the hospital or emergency department

