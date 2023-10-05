Samsung, Mass General Brigham partner on digital health

Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham is partnering with Samsung on a new digital health initiative.

The health system's Brigham & Women's Hospital in Boston plans to analyze biometric data from the Samsung Galaxy Watch to examine how resilience and frailty can be used to personalize patients' health profiles.

"Through our work with Samsung, we are exploring how to put concepts like resilience and frailty into quantifiable terms and investigate how seemingly disparate physiologic systems affect each other," said Bruce Levy, MD, chief of pulmonary and critical care medicine at Brigham & Women’s Hospital, in an Oct. 6 news release. "We aim to give people actionable insights to maximize their resilience from a stressor, leveraging wearable sensors technology, which offers a unique opportunity to map individual trajectories of recovery or deterioration."

Samsung is also partnering with New Orleans-based Tulane University School of Medicine to determine how Galaxy Watch's BioActive sensor can predict which cardiovascular patients are at risk for hospitalization and Cambridge-based Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Media Lab to boost wearable sleep tracking.