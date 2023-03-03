Pfizer rolls out new digital health COVID-19 testing initiative

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer is partnering with health technology company Cue Health to provide online educational resources to patients who test positive for COVID-19.

The Cue Health app will have information on risk factors of the progression of COVID-19. The initiative is aimed at targeting patients with underlying conditions that may put them at risk of progressing to severe COVID-19, according to a March 2 Cue news release.

"Cue's platform offers people support for each of those critical needs and is now integrating educational resources into Cue Care as part of this collaboration with Pfizer," David Tsay, MD, PhD, chief medical officer at Cue Health, said. "Together, this actionable health information will help individuals make more informed decisions that can lead to better health outcomes."