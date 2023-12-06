Olive AI founder has a new startup

The founder of Olive AI registered for a new startup as his healthcare company was disintegrating, Columbus (Ohio) Inno reported.

Sean Lane incorporated the new business, Ghostdog Inc., in July, just a few months before Olive folded and sold its remaining assets to other health IT companies, according to the Dec. 5 report. Olive once had a valuation of $4 billion, about 1,400 employees and several hundred hospital clients.

While Ghostdog aims to provide secure search for military and national security operations, it has similarities to what his previous company tried to do for health systems, the news outlet reported. Olive used robotic process automation and artificial intelligence to search EHRs and insurance information for coverage lapses and other mistakes. Mr. Lane did not respond to a request for comment from the publication.

"Hic Sumus Pro Bellator. 'We are here for the warrior,'" Mr. Lane, a military veteran, wrote Dec. 3 on LinkedIn in revealing Ghostdog. "This was the motto of my first company. It's been the mission that has driven every day since."