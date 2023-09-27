Nuance doubles down on Microsoft-backed AI tool

Nuance Communications, a healthcare artificial intelligence company owned by Microsoft, announced the general availability of its artificial intelligence-powered clinical documentation tool DAX CoPilot, formerly known as DAX Express.

The Dax CoPilot, which is part of the larger Nuance Dragon family of software tools, automatically creates clinical summaries for review and entry into the EHR. The Dragon Medical platform is already used by over 550,000 clinicians, according to a Sept. 27 Nuance Communications news release.

Microsoft's Cloud powers Dax CoPilot. The clinical documentation tool incorporates both generative and ambient AI.

"Over the past four years, Microsoft and OpenAI have worked together to hone the power of generative AI to improve outcomes and experiences for all users. As a result of this partnership, we are heralding a new and exciting era of AI-powered copilots to assist humans across industries, including doctors and nurses, with complex cognitive tasks," Diana Nole, executive vice president and general manager of healthcare at Nuance, said in the release. "Healthcare is one of the biggest areas of potential for copilots given the tremendous administrative burden placed on clinicians and other medical staff."