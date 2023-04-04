Northwell taps Philips as new monitoring partner

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health is partnering with medtech giant Royal Philips on a seven-year agreement aiming to standardize patient monitoring and lay the foundation for a systemwide platform.

The Philips platform uses artificial intelligence to analyze data and provide clinical insights. The patient monitoring platform is vendor-agnostic and designed to integrate within Northwell's existing IT infrastructure, according to a March 4 Philips news release.

The news comes after Northwell switched its EHR system to Epic.

"With the new system, we wanted something that could leverage our existing IT infrastructure and allow Northwell to offer cybersecurity while also building in redundancy with local availability," Phyllis McCready, vice president and chief procurement officer for Northwell Health, said in the release. "The new Philips system gives us an enterprise-wide platform that centralizes our patient monitoring and allows us to see what is happening at each bedside. The innovative approach is extensible and allows us to give the communities we serve the very latest technology, while helping us to deliver a better patient and staff experience and better outcomes."