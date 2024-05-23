Newsweek's 24 best digital health records companies in the US

Newsweek honored 24 health records companies among the top digital health companies in the U.S. for 2024.

The publication worked with Statista to identify more than 400 companies worldwide to honor among the best digital health companies of the year. Companies were evaluated by financial performance, web and app traffic data and the impact of their product or service.

Below are the 24 health records companies Newsweek honored as part of the inaugural World's Best Digital Health Companies 2024 list.

Health Records

1. Abridge (Pittsburgh)

2. Benchmark Systems (Forest, Va.).

3. Bizmatics (San Jose, Calif.).

4. CareCloud (Somerset, N.J.).

5. CloudMedx (Los Angeles).

6. Geneyx (Wilmington, Del.).

7. Health Gorilla (Mountain View, Calif.).

8. Health Note (San Francisco).

9. HealthViewX (Plano, Texas).

10. Kno2 (Boise, Idaho).

11. Lynx.MD (Palo Alto, Calif.).

12. Medaxion (Nashville, Tenn.).

13. Meditech (Canton, Mass.).

14. Particle Health (New York City).

15. Phoenix Ortho (Orvilla, Texas).

16. PicnicHealth (San Francisco).

17. RevolutionEHR (San Diego).

18. Rhapsody (Boston).

19. ROOK (Miami).

20. Triyam (Lexington, Ky.).

21. Valant (Seattle).

22. Waiting Room Solutions (Goshen, N.Y.).

23. Xealth (Seattle)

24. Zus Health (Boston).