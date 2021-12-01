MUSC Health inks digital front door collab to ease patient scheduling, intake

Charleston-based Medical University of South Carolina on Dec. 1 began a partnership with healthcare automation company Notable to improve the digital patient experience.

Notable deploys bots that perform tasks in the EHR, potentially saving MUSC Health caretakers more than 700 hours of administrative work per year, the company and MUSC Health stated in a news release.

MUSC Health also will use the platform to improve patients' digital interactions, as well as automate scheduling, registration and clinical intake workflows.

"Notable enables us to create efficient, reliable, and timely digital experiences for our patients at every step in their care journey," said Caroline Brown, MUSC Health's chief external affairs officer. "By investing in and deploying technology that many other industries use, we can improve upon our patient and family-centered care delivery model and expand access to high quality, equitable care. We can also decrease duplicative workflows and time-consuming tasks for our care team members."