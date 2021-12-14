More than 70 healthcare organizations commit to digital health equity

More than 70 healthcare organizations have signed a Digital Health Equity Pledge from Executives for Health Innovation, the independent Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit announced Dec. 13.

Executives for Health Innovation released the pledge to advance digital health equity in November. It remained open to signers until Dec. 1, and, as of Dec. 13, there were 73 signees, including the American Academy of Family Physicians, American College of Physicians, American College of Radiology and American Heart Association.

By signing the pledge, organizations acknowledge the role digital health technologies can play to identify and address health inequities commit to ensuring these technologies do not exacerbate existing biases through four principles: accessibility, diversity, respect and public policy.

"EHI is proud to lead the Digital Health Equity Pledge," Jen Covich Bordenick, CEO of EHI, said in a November news release. "We have been at the forefront of convening healthcare leaders to discuss barriers and address inequities in the current system and how technology and data can be leveraged in this ongoing work. The organizations who have signed the pledge are taking a strong step forward toward health equity, and we are thrilled to partner with them on this important work."

In a Dec. 13 statement, Ms. Covich Bordenick said organizations are using digital health technologies to address healthcare access barriers such as geography, language, culture and affordability; however, more work is needed to reach the goals of the pledge.

Read the full list of pledge signers here.