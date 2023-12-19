Minnesota hospital selects Oracle Fusion Cloud system

Robbinsdale, Minn.-based North Memorial Health is using Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite to replace its different IT business systems with a single unified system.

The new system is designed to eliminate manual processes and improve the speed and accuracy of business processes, according to a Dec. 19 Oracle news release. The suite of Oracle tools replaces the health system's 14 different business systems previously used by North Memorial.

"Our previous systems were complex and costly to maintain, created more work for employees, and made it difficult to gain an accurate view of the business," North Memorial Health CIO Brad Newton said in the news release. "Oracle Fusion Applications will enable us to consolidate business processes in the cloud to reduce costs, improve business insights, increase automation, and enhance the employee experience. As a result, Oracle will help us look at healthcare differently by enabling our frontline and back-office staff to focus their time on what's most important — our patients."