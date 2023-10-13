Medtech marketplace completes seed funding round

MDisrupt, an online marketplace that provides experts to the medtech industry, raised $3 million in seed financing.

Some of the experts that the company provides to the medtech market are from Cleveland Clinic, CVS, Optum and Blue Cross Blue Shield, according to an Oct. 9 MDisrupt news release. The company aims to use the funding to expand its client roster and launch its expert marketplace platform.

The Venture Collective led the seed financing round.

"Healthcare is a complex ecosystem that requires an intricate and unique combination of clinical, commercial and regulatory expertise," MDisrupt CEO Ruby Gadelrab said in the news release. "We believe that in healthcare, the most important intelligence in healthcare is human intelligence. For healthtech and life science companies, accessing domain experts at every step of the development and commercialization journey is the key to success in this arena."