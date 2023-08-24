Mayo to create AI clinical support tool

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic is working on creating an AI-based clinical decision support tool aimed at improving treatments for children and adolescents with asthma.

The tool works by synthesizing disparate data within the EHR and turning that into relevant and actionable insights that providers can review, according to a LinkedIn post from Shauna Overgaard, PhD, manager of AI at Mayo.

The tool uses natural language processing and applies it to the EHR's clinical notes. The tool then predicts asthma exacerbation.