Mayo Clinic taps GE HealthCare to improve imaging tech

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic and GE HealthCare are collaborating on a new project that will create an innovation center designed to advance medical imaging and theranostics.

Through the partnership, Mayo Clinic and GE HealthCare will work to adopt artificial intelligence, multimodal data and digital health platforms. Additionally, the two parties will work on developing magnetic resonance technologies and theranostic agents and make diagnostic and interventional ultrasound easier, according to a Sept. 14 GE HealthCare news release.

The research will take place at Mayo Clinic's Rochester, Minn.-based campus.

"We are at a critical time in healthcare – technology is rapidly evolving, and we have a responsibility to drive healthcare capabilities through clinical translation and adoption of advanced technologies," Matthew Callstrom, MD, PhD, chair of radiology at Mayo Clinic, said in the news release. "This collaboration brings our research and clinical teams' expertise and feedback closer to product development and commercialization of innovation, ultimately accelerating the rate of translation of our research to patient care and offering greater opportunity for global impact."