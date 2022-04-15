Mayo Clinic developing mobile app to staff nurses

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic is collaborating on a mobile platform to find nurses on demand.

Mayo Clinic and healthcare IT company KLOC Health will create an app to match nurses for immediate, short- and long-term assignments by availability, location, certifications, skill sets and interests, according to an April 15 news release from KLOC Health.

Nurses will also be able to build their own profiles on the platform and provide feedback on their performance, job satisfaction and peer reviews.

The application will be launched as a pilot at Mayo Clinic this summer.