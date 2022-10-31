Mass General Brigham implements DexCare's digital health platform

Boston-based Mass General Brigham is implementing health data company DexCare's platform-as-a-service to improve the health system's virtual care.

The DexCare platform aims to decrease Mass General's overcrowded emergency room facilities' use by expanding virtual care options. The health system is working to integrate digital care as part of its new digital front door, according to an Oct. 31 DexCare news release.

DexCare's platform was incubated at Renton, Wash.-based Providence.

"Patients have come to expect a consumer-centered experience that's as streamlined as nearly all other aspects of their lives, and meeting this demand will require health systems to prioritize digital care," DexCare CEO Derek Streat said.