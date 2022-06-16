K Health using Mayo Clinic data to improve hypertension treatment

Digital health company K Health is collaborating with the Mayo Clinic to use deidentified patient data to improve the treatment of high blood pressure.

The more than 100 primary care physicians offering virtual appointments on K Health will use an algorithm based on the Rochester, Minn., provider's Mayo Clinic Platform_Discover data to treat hypertension in a more targeted, accurate fashion.

"Starting with hypertension, K Health’s clinical and data science teams will unlock innovation using Mayo Clinic Platform_Discover to create a novel way to reduce the time between the diagnosis and treatment," Steven Bethke, vice president of the product portfolio at Mayo Clinic Platform, said in a June 16 K Health news release.

K Health's mobile and web apps offer medical advice on various conditions and telehealth appointments with internists licensed in 48 states for "dramatically less than a copay," a spokesperson for the New York City-based company told Becker's.

The firm also offers services to employers and insurers through a partnership with Anthem and Blackstone. K Health has raised $271.3 million to date and was valued at $1.4 billion in early 2021, according to the spokesperson.