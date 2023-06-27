'Innovation for pediatric care': Why CHOP is joining digital health consortium

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia has joined a digital health consortium with dozens of other pediatric hospitals around the country.

CHOP is now part of KidsX, a startup accelerator that brings together children's hospitals and digital health companies to solve pediatric health problems with technology. It is based at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

"At CHOP, strategic partnerships are key to our digital transformation strategy, said Shakeeb Akhter, senior vice president and chief digital and information officer at CHOP, in a June 27 news release. "Being a part of KidsX means we can engage with an even larger community invested in innovation for pediatric care. The accelerator programs and community initiatives allow us to share best practices, network and co-create digital solutions even faster for our patients across the country and around the world."