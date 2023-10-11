Illinois health system moves to commercialize app

OSF HealthCare, based in Peoria, Ill., inked a licensing agreement with Summit Venture Studio to bring medical training software created by OSF Innovation to market.

The software, dubbed Medical Cart AR, is an augmented reality training tool specifically crafted to aid healthcare professionals in quickly finding essential equipment during critical medical situations, according to an Oct. 10 news release from OSF.

Medical Cart AR works by enabling hospitals and healthcare providers to create accurate simulations of their medical carts using augmented reality.

Under the licensing agreement, Summit Venture Studio will take over efforts to commercialize the app so it can become available to a larger audience of learners in health systems across the country, according to the release.