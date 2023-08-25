Illinois health system expands nursing education platform

OSF HealthCare, based in Peoria, Ill., will expand its use of the Elemeno Health nursing education platform by implementing it across its 15 hospitals and ambulatory, hospice and home care settings.

The health system piloted the Elemeno best practices nursing platform last year, and it has decided to expand its usage to make the platform a "foundational element in its transformation of clinical learning," according to an Aug. 24 news release from OSF.

The platform provides personalized resources to assist nurses and support staff with providing care in any setting. Through the platform's app, providers have 24/7 access on any device to site-specific, data-driven updates and up-to-date standards, policies and procedures. The platform aims to connect operational and educational leadership through a feedback loop that helps leadership identify and support staff needs throughout training and education.

Elemeno has been shown to decrease onboarding and training times by over 40 percent, improve retention by up to 50 percent and reduce medical errors and hospital-acquired conditions by up to 75 percent, according to the release.