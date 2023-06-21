How University Hospitals is using digital tools to boost patient engagement

Cleveland-based University Hospitals selected Nuance Patient Engagement Solutions to boost its digital front door and patient portal.

The suite of digital health tools complements University Hospital's Epic EHR. Nuance's conversational artificial intelligence can help patients with questions such as account access and telehealth preparation, according to a June 21 Nuance news release.

The health system aims for the new portal to cut down call wait times by freeing up human call operators.

"Nuance's proven AI technology, its deep experience in healthcare and the strongly positive recommendations from other health systems using Nuance Patient Engagement Solutions were key considerations in our selection," University Hospitals CIO Robert Eardley said in the release. "We wanted to really extend our brand experience through automated conversational AI and integrate the deployment closely with our existing electronic health record. Nuance was the partner to help us do just that. We want our patients to experience an efficient support process through the use of technologies and not be hindered by them."