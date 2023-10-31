How Thomas Jefferson is using AI to create its 'digital twin'

Philadelphia-based Thomas Jefferson University Hospital is expanding the use of a predictive artificial intelligence platform that allows the hospital to create a "digital twin" on which they can test operational scenarios.

The platform, created by BigBear.ai, allows the hospital to see how the hospital will respond to stress and create a new operational plan. During planning exercises, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital tested outcomes based on predicted hospital volume growth and demand shifts, according to an Oct. 31 BigBear.ai news release.

"Because BigBear's Predictive AI platform can effectively predict the future through event simulation, it's a game-changer for hospital systems looking to roll out strategic growth plans," Greg Goldwater, chief growth officer at BigBear.ai, said in the news release. "We look forward to our next phase of collaboration that will ultimately drive better patient care and outcomes."