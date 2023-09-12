How OSF is using AI for diabetes care

Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare is using artificial intelligence to detect diabetic retinopathy through a partnership with Digital Diagnostics.

Initially, OSF launched Digital Diagnostics' Luminetics Core at eight sites. However, after successfully integrating the tool, the health system expanded its use to 24 additional sites, which have been operating with it for nine months, according to a Sept. 12 OSF news release.

The platform analyzes retinal images for signs of disease. So far, OSF has been able to inform 25 percent of nearly 1,500 diabetic patients that they tested positive for diabetic retinopathy.

"We are always seeking new ways to innovate and improve access to cutting-edge diagnostics for our patients so we can help them better manage their health conditions, including diabetes which impacts nearly 66,000 OSF patients," Mark Meeker, DO, vice president of Community Medicine for OSF HealthCare, said in the news release. "Working with Digital Diagnostics allows us to offer an expanded set of services to our patients while empowering our clinicians to help their patients decrease disease progression through prevention, not just through treatment."