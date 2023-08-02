How Geisinger is using real time data to monitor heart failure

Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger partnered with Bodyport, a virtual care company monitoring heart health, to develop a new care program for heart failure.

The health system will use Bodyport's Cardiac Scale, a physical platform that can check a patient's heart vitals, and Bodyport Fluid Alert, a monitoring tool that can scan a patient's fluid levels and pulse rate. Over the 12-month pilot program, 200 Geisinger patients diagnosed with heart failure will be provided with the scale, according to an Aug. 2 Bodyport news release.

Geisinger medical teams will be able to monitor real-time data generated from the scale.

"Geisinger's approach to caring for patients with heart failure is built on incorporating leading-edge treatments and solutions," Vishal Mehra, MD, system chief of quality and value for Geisinger's Heart Institute, said in the news release. "Based on our common commitment to preventive care and the successes we've already realized together in detecting heart failure events earlier and more accurately, we look forward to assessing the efficacy of the Bodyport model in a more prospective manner."