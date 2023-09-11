How Cedars-Sinai is using 'Idea-thons' to advance AI

Cedars-Sinai is now regularly hosting meetings where its employees can pitch ideas to senior leaders on how the health system can best use artificial intelligence to improve patient care.

The Los Angeles-based health system calls the meetings' Idea-thons.' After hearing from employees, senior leadership votes on which project to advanceand put to use, according to a Sept. 11 Cedars-Sinai news release.

In June, the first Idea-thon brought together more than a dozen physicians from different specialties as well as AI experts. The next Idea-thon is scheduled for October and will include a more expansive group of clinicians.

"Our physicians and medical teams have direct insight into the roadblocks within their daily jobs," Mike Thompson, Cedars-Sinai vice president of enterprise data intelligence said in the release. "By bringing them into the discussion on generative AI technologies, they can help identify meaningful solutions to these hurdles—which will likely improve patient care, advance the frontiers of medical research and increase organizational efficiency."