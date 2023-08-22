How Banner Health is adapting patient care using analytics

Banner Health partnered with Nference, a biotechnology software company, for better access to analytics focused on driving scientific discoveries to improve treatment, diagnosis and care.

The partnership combines Nference's analytics capabilities with Banner Health's research team to discover insights needed to tailor its practice to each community's needs.

Banner Health researchers and clinicians will have access to the proprietary longitudinal clinical datasets within Nference's federated analytics platform, which will be beneficial for the development of diagnoses and treatment, according to an Aug. 22 joint press release from Nference and Banner Health.

The areas with available data through the federated AI network include cardiology, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, metabolic diseases and infectious diseases, and it provides the deepest de-identified, multimodal dataset available across therapeutic areas, according to the report.