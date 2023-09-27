How 1 health system is using AI as a '2nd pair of eyes'

Riverside Health System, based Newport News, Va., will use artificial intelligence to help radiologists identify cancer in mammograms.

The health system is partnering with Transpara Breast Care to use its AI-based software, which uses computer learning to identify and detect cancerous tissue patterns, to assist radiologists with analyzing mammogram results, according to a Sept. 25 news release from Riverside.

Riverside is calling the AI-based software a second set of eyes for providers, as it can help detect cancer early.