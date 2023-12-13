Hospitals still reluctant to adopt virtual nursing, report says

A survey of hospital executives from digital health company Panda Health found that virtual nursing was the digital hospital tool with the lowest adoption rate and most overstated value.

The survey of 100 hospital leaders found that just 13% have used virtual nursing technology in their organization. Additionally, more than a third of leaders, 35%, said that the value of virtual nursing was overstated, according to a Dec. 13 Panda Health report.

Despite the current low rate of virtual nursing adoption, 31% of hospital executives said they would be using the technology by the end of 2024. Nineteen percent of hospital executives said that the effect of virtual nursing is understated in value.