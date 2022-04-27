Hospital execs overwhelmed by outreach from tech vendors: 5 stats to know

Hospital executives agree that having a strong digital health strategy is important to achieving key objectives, but many struggle to efficiently evaluate and implement digital health products and services, according to a report released April 26 by digital health marketplace Panda Health.

Panda Health surveyed 100 hospital executives in February about their experiences and attitudes regarding new technology. Twenty-four respondents were CFOs, 21 were CIOs or chief technology officers, 18 were CEOs, 17 were chief medical officers and 11 were COOs. The remaining respondents' titles were chief medical information officer, chief strategy officer, chief innovation officer and chief procurement officer.

Here are five key stats from the report: